F1 Ferrari Portuguese Grand Prix - Track Guide 2021

The third round of this year’s Formula 1 World Championship takes place at Portugal’s Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, near Portimão.

As was the case with the Grands Prix run in Sakhir and Imola, the drivers find themselves back on a track that they last visited just a few months ago.

Last year’s Portuguese Grand Prix was held on 25 October.