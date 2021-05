Aerodynamics of the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron Animation

Detailed solutions, on which the Audi aerodynamics experts have worked closely with the designers, provide another gain in range.

At the front of the vehicle, there are narrow vertical bars below the headlights, which act as pre-spoilers and direct the airstream so it flows smoothly along the vehicle’s side.

The effect is a gain of five kilometers.

A minute step on the exterior mirror housings with a radius of 0.5 millimeters allows the airflow to cling there for longer.