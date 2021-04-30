Skoda Kodiaq Highlights Trailer

Roughly four years after ŠKODA launched the first model in its SUV campaign, the carmaker has now upgraded the globally successful KODIAQ.

The Czech brand has further developed the emotive design of the KODIAQ, which can also be ordered as a 7-seater, and improved its aerodynamics.

For the first time, the range of options for this large ŠKODA SUV includes innovative full LED Matrix headlights.

The sporty range-topping KODIAQ RS has not only had a visual makeover but has also been given a new, more powerful TSI engine.

The updated KODIAQ will be available from July 2021.