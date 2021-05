Irrfan Khan's Best Moments With Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

Remembering Irrfan Khan... Last year today the world lost a supremely talented Actor Irrfan Khan.

He has left us but he still he resides in everyone's heart.

He wooed fans with his effortless acting on screen and his grounded and humble nature off screen.

We take a look at some of the memorable moments of the late actor's memorable moments with Bollywood stars and vice versa.