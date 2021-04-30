Brüno Movie (2009) - Sacha Baron Cohen

Brüno Movie (2009) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Flamboyant and gay Austrian Brüno looks for new fame in America.
Director: Larry Charles Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Mazer Stars: Sacha Baron Cohen, Gustaf Hammarsten, Clifford Bañagale
Brüno Movie (2009) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Flamboyant and gay Austrian Brüno looks for new fame in America.
Director: Larry Charles Writers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Mazer Stars: Sacha Baron Cohen, Gustaf Hammarsten, Clifford Bañagale
Amazon Prime Video is releasing two new spinoffs of the Borat franchise. See the trailer here, including a guest appearance from..
Sacha Baron Cohen delivered a unique acceptance speech at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.