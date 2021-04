India reports 3.86 lakh COVID cases, highest so far

India reported 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases and 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total caseload of the country stood at 1,87,62,976.

Death toll of India mounted to 2,08,330.

Currently, there are 31,70,228 active cases in country.

With 2,97,540 new discharges in last 24 hours, 1,53,84,418 people have been discharged so far.

Till April 29 2021, 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested for COVID-19 virus.