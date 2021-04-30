Bay Area Football Phenom Najee Harris Drafted by Steelers

On Thursday afternoon during the NFL draft it took a little longer than he hoped but Najee Harris, the leading rusher in Bay Area preps history, finally had his NFL dreams come true.
Andrea Nakano reports (4-29-21)
Najee Harris has been a well-known, polished prospect since his high school days