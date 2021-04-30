Phase 3 vaccination drive to delay in Karnataka due to vaccine shortage

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar indicated delay in phase 3 of COVID vaccine inoculation, which is supposed to get started from May 01 and also requested people from 18-44 age group to refrain from going to vaccination centres.

"We gave orders to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune for over 1 crore doses.

But they're not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow.

We request people, especially those between 18-44 years of age, to refrain from going to hospitals thinking that you may be vaccinated tomorrow.

We will definitely intimate people after the confirmation that we obtain from the Serum Institute," said K Sudhakar.