Don't visit vaccination centre, haven't received vaccines: CM Kejriwal

Ahead of vaccination drive for citizens between 18-44 years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 30 requested people to not stand in queues outside vaccine centres on May 01 as Delhi government has not received the required vaccine doses.

"From May 01 vaccination of citizens between 18-44 years of age will take place but we haven't received the vaccine yet.

We are continuously in contact with the company and we are hopeful that by tomorrow or day after tomorrow we will receive the vaccine.

Therefore, I would request you to not stand in lines outside centres tomorrow as law and order might get disrupted and social distancing norms can get flouted."