Visit a unique museum of Christian art in Goa

The Museum of Christian Art in Old Goa has been painstakingly renovated over three years, in a project executed jointly by the museum and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, a philanthropic organisation based in Portugal, with the conservation of the over-200 artefacts carried out by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), New Delhi.

It showcases intricate examples of Indo-Portuguese art, including an 18th-century image of Infant Jesus as Saviour of the World featuring Nagas and a red velvet gown covered in zardozi, and a 20th-century ivory representation of Mary as Nirmala Matha, rising from a lotus and clad in a sari.

Take a look.