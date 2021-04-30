Doctor removes 68 magnetic balls from boy’s urethra in southern China

A doctor removed 68 magnetic balls from a boy’s urethra in southern China.

The video, captured in the city of Changsha in Hunan Province on April 24, shows dozens of magnetic balls in a 13-year-old boy’s urethra.

According to reports, a boy named Xiao Jie inserted a magnetic ball into his urethra during a shower and could not take it out.

So he inserted more magnetic balls to try and take it out.

The doctor removed the 68 magnetic balls from the boy’s body through surgery and the boy is recovering now.

