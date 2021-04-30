Over 100 ‘mermaids’ perform underwater together in China entering Guinness World Records

Over 100 people dressed up as mermaids performed underwater together in southern China, breaking the world record for the largest underwater mermaid show.

The cool video, shot in the city of Sanya in Hainan Province on April 28, shows 110 professional mermaid performers from around the nation performing together in a lake at Atlantis Sanya hotel.

They have been entered into the Guinness World Records as the largest underwater mermaid show.

The video was provided by local media with permission.