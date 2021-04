Brazil on Thursday passed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, only the second country to do so after the US.

Brazil on Thursday passed 400,000 COVID-19 deaths, only the second country to do so after the US.

On Thursday Brazil registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, agencies reported.

Video filmed on April 29 shows the empty streets of Sao Paulo, memorials to COVID-19 victims, a Sao Paulo crematorium and interviews in Portuguese with locals.

Experts blame the death toll on the failure of national and local governments to launch an adequate response to the pandemic.