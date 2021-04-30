Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee dies; President, PM Modi condole demise

Former Attorney General & Constitutional law expert Soli Sorabjee died on Friday.

The 91-year-old veteran lawyer passed away after getting infected with Covid-19.

Sorabjee had served as the Attorney General for India from 1989-90 & then from 1998-2004.

The Former Attorney General was admitted to a private hospital in South Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled Sorabjee's demise.

VP Venkaiah Naidu, union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, RS Prasad and Smriti Irani also paid their tribute to the former Attorney General.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also tweeted and expressed their condolences.

Born in 1930, Soli Sorabjee had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan in 2002.