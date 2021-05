'Flower Palanquin' festival celebrated at Madurai's Alagar Koyil

'Flower Palanquin' festival was celebrated in Madurai's Alagar Koyil on April 30.

Due to COVID-19, the temple decided to conduct the festival without the participation of devotees.

Temple authorities conducted the programme within the temple premises.

Festival marks the wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar and takes place on the 10th day of Chithirai festival.

Resplendent in the floral decoration, the procession of the deity is a treat to the eyes.