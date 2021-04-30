Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Tri-State Friday

HAPPENING TODAY...VICEPRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS WILLBE IN CINCINNATI... AND,INFRASTRUCTURE AND PUBLICTRANSPORTATION WILL BE KEYTOPICS ON THE AGENDA DURING AROUNDTABLEDISCUSSION.PEOPLE WILL BEPAYING CLOSE ATTENTION TOWHAT'S SAID ABOUT THE BRENTSPENCE BRIDGE.WCPO 9 NEWSREPORTER LISA SMITH HAS APREVIEW OF THE VICEPRESIDENT'S VISIT.JULIE/ADRIAN... THE MEETINGTAKES PLACE AT NOON HERE AT U-C'S 1819 INNOVATION HUB.AND,HERE'S WHAT WE'RE TOLD THISMEETING WILL BE ABOUT: PUBLICTRANSIT..

JOBS...IINFRASTRUCTURE.OF COURSE,WHEN YOU TALK ABOUTINFRASTRUCTURE IN THE TRI-STATE, THE NUMBER ONE PROJECTTHAT COMES TO MIND IS THEBRENT SPENCE BRIDGE... AND ALLOF THE PROBLEMS THAT COME WITHIT.Kristin Baldwin, VP PublicAffairs and Communications/Northern Kentucky Chamber ofCommerce"Small businesses havebeen impacted the most becausethey are the ones travelingdaily across this river.

Andacross the region and sothey're the ones that have todeal with the forced back upsand the traffic, bothnorthbound and southbound,delaying them from getting totheir project."THE VICEPRESIDENT'S VISIT COMES JUSTAS WE ARE SEEING MAJORLONG-TERM LANE CLOSURES ANDDELAYS ON THE BRENT SPENCEBRIDGE... WHICH IS CREATINGYET ANOTHER MAJOR HINDERANCEFOR DRIVERS AND THE TRI-STATEECONOMY.THE VICE PRESIDENT ISEXPECTED TO DISCUSS THECONNECTION BETWEEN PUBLICTRANSIT, INFRASTRUCTURE ANDJOBS..Symone Sanders//Vice PresidentSpokesperson"In the AmericanJobs Plan we are also talkingabout projects like the bridgein Cincinnati.

And, so, inthe American Jobs Plan anumber of bridges acorss thecountry will be pilotprojects.""Obviously bridges like thebridge in Cincinnati would beeligible and those are thekinds of projects the AmericanJobs plan would in fact fund."NOW..

WE DO NOT EXPECT TOHEAR THE VICE PRESIDENT MAKEANY COMMITTMENTS TO FUNDINGFOR THE BRENT SPENCE BRIDGE.BUT, SHE WILL BE LISTENING.WEDO KNOW SOME OF THE PEOPLE WHOWILL BE PART OF THISROUNDTABLE TODAY..

THIS ISACCORDING TO SPOKESPERSONSYMONE SANDERS-- SENATORSHERROD BROWN, MAYOR JOHNCRANLEY, MEMBERS OF THEREGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCEAND REPRESENTATIVES FROM SORTA.OF COURSE WE'LL BE COVERINGTHESE DEVELOPMENTS FOR YOU ONAIR AND ONLINE AT WCPO-DOTCOM.