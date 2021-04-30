Feeding the duck named Long Boi who went viral for his extraordinary height

A student at the University of York, UK, filmed as she fed the duck named Long Boi who went viral for his extraordinary height.

A student at the University of York, UK, filmed as she fed the duck named Long Boi who went viral for his extraordinary height.

Jasmine Lau, a law student, recorded as the "celebrity" duck ate some food out of her hand.

Lau told Newsflare: "Long Boi is pretty much a celebrity on campus and you’ll see people who aren’t from the uni to come to feed him.

"I guess you could say it’s legendary as you don’t always see him but he’s mostly around Derwent College for those who want to look for him!" Long Boi achieved viral status after several social posts claimed he was the tallest mallard duck to ever lived - these claims were later disproved.

The duck is not full mallard as he is a cross between a mallard and an Indian runner, which is a larger species.

According to students, Long Boi is 70-centimetres-tall (28 inches) and mallards are usually around 24 inches in height.

Long Boi even has his own Instagram account dedicated to snaps of the celebrity animal - @longboiyork.

This footage was filmed on March 29.