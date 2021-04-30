UK sand artist unveils one of his biggest designs yet on Somerset beach

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Simon Beck has this week created one of his biggest-ever designs on a beach near Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, southwest England.

A now familiar sight on Brean beach, the 62-year-old Taunton resident creates perfect, detailed geometrical designs using a large rake and a compass.

After completing his latest design on Thursday (April 29), he told local news website Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This design was an 18-pointed star measuring 130-metres in diameter and it took me about eight hours to complete from start to finish.” “It’s my 145th design on Brean beach, the first of several designs over the coming months, body willing.” The former cartographer created his first design on snow in the Alps in 2004, and his first sand design in 2014.

Last year, he created his 500th design in snow and sand.

He said at the time: “I have a lifetime ambition of making 1,000 drawings by the time I reach the age of 80 so I feel a certain amount of achievement to be at 500.”