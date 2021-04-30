Kirk Douglas' widow Anne Douglas dies aged 102

Anne Douglas, Philanthropist And Widow Of Actor Kirk Douglas, Dies At 102
CBS2 LA
Anne Douglas, widow of the late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and stepmother to actor Michael Douglas, died Thursday at her home in..
Anne Douglas, widow of the late Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas and stepmother to actor Michael Douglas, died Thursday at her home in..
An aspiring teen actor who was abandoned as a baby and lived in 17 different homes in just five years - has now been accepted into..
Anne Douglas, the wife of late Hollywood great Kirk Douglas, has died aged 102, her family said.