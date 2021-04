COVID-19: AIIMS Director tells people when to discontinue home isolation

During a press conference in Delhi over COVID situation in India, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on April 30 advised people on when to discontinue home isolation.

"When to discontinue home isolation?

The patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days.

There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," Guleria said.