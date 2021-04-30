Caught on camera, hospital staff steals money from dead COVID patient

In a highly insensitive and shameful incident, staff members of a hospital in Maharashtra's Dhule were caught on CCTV camera taking out money from the pocket of a COVID-19 patient who died at the facility.

In the video, four young men, seeming to be staff members of Shri Ganesha Multi Specialty Hospital, were seen inside a small compartment where the deceased patient was lying on a stretcher.

Soon, one of the men shut the door of the compartment while the other was seen pulling out the wallet of the deceased COVID patient.