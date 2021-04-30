Gujarat Raj Bhavan to provide essentials to 1 lakh corona warriors

As India is reeling under the horrific second wave of COVID-19, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on April 30 informed that he has decided to send grocery and immunity booster kits to 1 lakh corona warriors.

"I have brought together NGO Yuva Unstoppable and some other young social workers and set up office for them at Raj Bhavan.

They contact businessmen and others for donations.

With the donations, we have decided to send kits to 1 lakh corona warriors.

The kits contain wheat flour, rice, mustard oil, and other kitchen items as well as immunity boosters.

The initiative will boost the morale of our corona warriors.

The first batch of 11,000 kits have been sent today," said Devvrat.