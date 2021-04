'All security protocols are followed' by PM, says Sunak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of causing a security risk after it emerged, according to reports, that his personal mobile number had been available online for the last 15 years.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Hartlepool, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said “with regards to the prime minister, all security protocols are of course followed”.

Report by Patelr.

