Mobile FEMA teams will start vaccinations in Pima County this weekend

ALSO -- STARTING THIS WEEKENDTWO FEMA TEAMS WILL FINALLYPUT SHOTS IN THE ARMS OFPEOPLE IN PIMA COUNTY.

WE'VEREPORTED THE DISPUTE BETWEENPIMA COUNTY AND THE STATE THATDELAYED FEMA FROM BRINGING INABOUT 250- THOUSAND VACCINESTO A LARGE VACCINATION SITE.THE STATE GAVE UP ON THEORIGINAL PLAN.

SO PIMA COUNTYRESORTED TO PLAN B -- SIXMOBILE SITES THAT DON'T NEEDSTATE APPROVAL.

EACH TEAM WILLGIVE A MINIMUM OF 250 SHOTSPER DAY IN AREAS OF HIGHESTNEED.

HONESTLY, AS FRUSTRATINGAS THIS PROCESS WAS, I THINKIN THE END HERE, WE'RE SEEINGACTUALLY WHAT THE COMMUNITYNEEDS MOST, BECAUSE WE'RESEEING A DROP OFF OF FOLKSGOING TO FIXED LOCATIONS, THELARGER COUNTY PODS.

WE'VE SEENTHAT TREND OVER THE LASTCOUPLE OF WEEKS.

HERE'S ANINTERACTIVE MAP OF THEFEMA-RUN MOBILE SITES.

