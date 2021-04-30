Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United must listen to fans' views ahead of protest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stressed the importance of fans being heard as thousands of Manchester United supporters prepare to protest at Old Trafford against the club's owners.Departing executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward followed co-chairman Joel Glazer in apologising to supporters for the club’s attempt to join the Super League at an emergency fans forum on Friday morning.The breakaway plans swiftly collapsed but fan anger is not going away anytime soon, with United supporters demanding change at the top of a club that has been in control of the Glazer family since 2005.