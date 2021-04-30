Ryan Mason: Kane's future won't be decided by Champions League qualification

Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason says Harry Kane’s future at the club will not be decided by Champions League qualification this summer.Kane has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation this season after he said “we’ll see where we go” following this summer’s European Championship and pointed comments this week about wanting to win trophies perhaps gave indication of where his mindset is.Missing out on the top four, which currently looks likely, will be another blow for Spurs in keeping their star man happy, but Mason does not think it is a decisive factor.