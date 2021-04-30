Karnataka, Goa say don't have vaccines for 18 plus inoculation

Even as the phase-3 vaccination against COVID-19, covering people between 18-45 years, is scheduled to start from May 01 across the country, several states have said they don't have the vaccines available with them for the 18 plus inoculation drive.

After opposition-ruled states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan expressed concerns over the availability of vaccines, now BJP-ruled Goa and Karnataka have also said they will not able to start the phase-3 vaccination from May 01 as they are yet to receive the vaccines.

"For people from 18 to 45 yrs, vaccines haven't arrived yet.

We'll start their vaccination as soon as we get the vaccine.

Lockdown will not extend, I urge people to stay at home and cooperate with the govt," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI on April 30.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "We have not been supplied with the vaccines till now.

Once the vaccines are supplied we will start the vaccination for those above 18 years of age."