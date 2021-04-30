Who Can Expect Higher Taxes with Biden’s New Proposal

While most of the tax increases proposed by President Joe Biden and Congress recently raise taxes for the really wealthy and corporations, people with a wide range of incomes will be affected by this.
PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..
By Ronny P. Sasmita
US President Joe Biden unveiled a roughly $2 trillion jobs proposal focused on infrastructure and..