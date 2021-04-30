Catalytic converter theft worsens

Some new ways to prevent a thief from stealing yours.

Catalytic converters are being stolen from cars at an alarming rate, as they can bring hundreds of dollars at a scrap yard.

Here at Overbeck Auto in Mget the call every few weesay, I think I need a muffexhaust, but certified tecquickly discovers it's notcatalytic converter in theRebecca who didn't want toa victim.

So I just came omy Prius and it roared.

Shsays thieves can remove covaluable rhodium and pallareal quick cut.

Right heresaw, they then sell them fof $1000.

You then have togrand for a new one and whbiggest target of catalytihybrids like this one becacontain the largest amountmetals.

Overbeck says if yarea at night, you can nowfor two or $300.

You haveIt's a metal plate that acut off.

It's uh, it's fasdeter a thief from being acatalytic converter overkiyou park on the street evewant some extra protectionscrap yards from buying moconverter per day per pers