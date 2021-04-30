Mumbai man gives out wife's spare oxygen cylinder amid COVID crisis

With several COVID-19 patients struggling to get medical oxygen across the country, A 'mandap decorator', Pascal Saldhana in Mumbai, has given the spare oxygen cylinder of his wife, who is on dialysis for last five years, for free.

Pascal's wife's both kidneys have failed.

To start this heartening gesture he sold his wife's jewellery.

Speaking to ANI, Pascal said, "I have been doing this from 18th April.

Sometimes people also give me money to help others." My wife is on dialysis and oxygen support.

So we always have a spare cylinder.

One day a school principal called me up for oxygen for her husband.

I gave the spare one to her after my wife insisted.

On her request, I sold her jewellery, got Rs 80,000 and started this."