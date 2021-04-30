Customers Wounded In Shooting Outside Peter Luger's Steakhouse

Two innocent men were injured in a shooting while dining outside of Peter Luger's steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports on the surge in gun violence in the city.
Two innocent men were injured in a shooting while dining outside of Peter Luger's steakhouse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports on the surge in gun violence in the city.
Because Target is prepared to called the cops on Pokémon card resellers camping outside their stores, here are your early links:..