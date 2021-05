Young Skaters Took Their Moves From The Ice To The Grass During Pandemic

They never stopped lacing up even when their rink shut down for six months.

The pandemic may have sent their favorite activity into a tailspin, but Millie and Maddie Nichols took their jumps to the grass.

Yes, grass, where they choregraphed and recorded a dance for an April 2020 exhibition.

(Video courtesy of the Nichols family)