How to Make Small Talk When You Haven't Socialized in a Year

How to Make Small Talk When You Haven't Socialized in a Year.

As more people get vaccinated and society slowly regains a sense of normalcy, you may find yourself receiving more invites to social gatherings.

Here’s how to engage in small talk after a year of quarantine.

Ask how their quarantine has been , This is a quick and simple question that most people can easily respond to.

Give them a compliment, Positive comments will typically make people feel at ease.

Lean into your awkwardness, People are most likely feeling similarly, so there’s no shame in being transparent.

Discuss post-COVID plans, After being cooped up for the past year, people will be eager to discuss upcoming plans.

Tell your go-to anecdote, Try pulling from your pre-pandemic archives and share an old favorite