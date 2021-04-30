Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dognappers Charged With Attempted Murder

Five people have been arrested and charged in the February shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker.

Three suspects have been charged with attempted murder, with the other two being charged with accessory to attempted murder.

The singer’s close friend Ryan Fischer was walking her dogs when he was shot and severely injured in the robbery.

According to an LAPD news release, detectives do not believe the suspects knew the dogs belonged to Gaga.

Evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery, LAPD, via news release