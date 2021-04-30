During a family meal on a Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabam, in the presence of his parents, his siblings, and his wife, this incredible moment was announced to everyone that she was expecting a chi
Alabama parents overwhelmed to find out they'll be grandparents now
During a family meal on a Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabam, in the presence of his parents, his siblings, and his wife, this incredible moment was announced to everyone that she was expecting a child.
For the occasion, he offered his father a bottle of "grandpa wine".
The look of realization on their faces was priceless.
The clip is from September 17, 2016.