WEB EXTRA: Dr. Jill Biden Planted Tree For Arbor Day

Dr. Biden helped plant a Linden tree at the White House Friday on Arbor Day (4/30).
The first lady used a shovel made of original White House wood that’s been passed down from other administrations.
Dr. Biden helped plant a Linden tree at the White House Friday on Arbor Day (4/30).
The first lady used a shovel made of original White House wood that’s been passed down from other administrations.
President Biden: "Every single day there's a mass shooting in the United States..." Friday (4/16), the president called on Senate..