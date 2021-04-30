45 Killed in Crush at Israeli Religious Festival

At least 45 people were crushed to death at the religious festival Lag B'Omer in Galilee on Mount Meron.

The festival is gender-segregated.

The deaths occurred mostly in the male section and include children.

Tens of thousands of celebrants attended the festival despite COVID warnings to socially distance.

An investigation will seek answers to how the stampede occurred and if police conduct in any way contributed to the tragedy.

Many of the dead have not yet been identified.

Blood drives were initiated all over Israel to assist the injured.

There were reports that U.S. citizens may have been among those who were killed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the site and announced a day of mourning for the disaster to take place on Sunday