Arlene Foster: Politics is a brutal game

The outgoing DUP leader and Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster has said politics is “brutal” and that she has endured a “turbulent” week.
Mrs Foster is stepping down as party leader on May 28 and as First Minister a month later.
