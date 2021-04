Two days after 6.4 earthquake, Assam jolts again

Two days after experiencing 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Assam's Sonitpur on April 30 was jolted again not once but twice.

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Assam's Sonitpur on April 30, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit Sonitpur in Assam at 4:49 pm.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Sonitpur in Assam at 6:27 pm, it further said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Thursday, said the NCS.

It was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 13:04 pm.

The epicenter of the quake was 46 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 27 kilometers.