Footballers start four-day boycott of social media

Football players and clubs across the UK begin a four-day boycott on social media platforms to protest continued abuse and racism aimed at players online.

The blackout across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will begin at 3pm on Friday and end on Monday May 3rd.

Current and former footballers have recently expressed their outrage over discrimination they face on social media.

Many other sports organisations have joined the fight against online abuse including rugby, cricket, tennis and horseracing.

Major companies have also shown their support for the social media blackout, including Premier League sponsors Barclays and Budweiser.

Report by Bradbrookh.

