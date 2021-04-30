Porsche 911 Turbo, big sedans and a hot Hyundai crossover | Autoblog Podcast #676

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer.

They start off by chatting about what they're driving, including the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo, 2021 Volkswagen Passat and 2021 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.

Then, all three talk about their time in the long-term Acura TLX before moving onto the news.

Here, the trio discusses the Hyundai Kona N and whether or not Lincoln should bring the recently revealed Zephyr to the U.S. After that, they help a listener spend their money on a small car with fun paint colors.