Jessie and Alex did not expect the number 53 to have a hilarious impact on their dog Link.

Do not say the number 53 because Link in Winters, Texas, has a minor freakout and begins to bark and growl.

Jessie told Newsflare: 'Link woke up from sleeping to growl at the number, and now he barks almost every time you say it now." Jessie had returned home from a trip when Alex told Jessie that he noticed Link's random hatred for the number 53 when he was watching a movie.

