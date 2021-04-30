'Anything but 53!' Link the dog in Texas hilariously reacts only to number 53

Skip to main content
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:10s 0 shares 1 views
Jessie and Alex did not expect the number 53 to have a hilarious impact on their dog Link.

Do not say the number 53 because Link in Winters, Texas, has a minor freakout and begins to bark and growl.

Jessie told Newsflare: 'Link woke up from sleeping to growl at the number, and now he barks almost every time you say it now." Jessie had returned home from a trip when Alex told Jessie that he noticed Link's random hatred for the number 53 when he was watching a movie.

"Link woke up from sleeping to growl at the number, and now he barks almost every time you say it now." This moment was captured on Thursday (April 29).

