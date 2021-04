Friends release balloons in Thames hero's honour

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who died while rescuing a woman from the Thames last week.

Family and friends released balloons into the air in the 20-year-old's honour.

His best friend Bernard Kosia said he was happy Jimi, as he was known by those close to him, was getting the recognition he deserved.