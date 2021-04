2021 Awards Season Fashion Round-Up

Award show red carpets may have been virtual this year, but the celebrity fashion game didn't disappoint.

From Zendaya's neon Valentino gown to LaKeith Stanfield's Saint Laurent jumpsuit, celebrity stylists Kelvin "K.J." Moody and Andrew Gelwicks chat with ET Canada's Keshia Chante about the best fashion moments from the 2021 Oscars, Grammys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes.