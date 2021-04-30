Michael B. Jordan Speaks Out on Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Snub | THR News

Michael B.
Jordan on Thursday said he believed the late Chadwick Boseman would win the best actor Oscar for his celebrated performance in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'
Michael B. Jordan Says There’s
‘No Win’ That Can Take Away From
Chadwick Boseman’s Impact.
“I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't.” Anthony Hopkins surprisingly won Best Actor over presumed front-runner..