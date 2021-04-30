Skip to main content
I will not go down! Stubborn little boy refuses to lay down while getting sedated for surgery

Jayla took her son Messiah in for his broken arm surgery and he was trying his hardest to fight the sedation and sleeping medicine.

The doctor tries to gently lay him down but Messiah refuses to lay down without a fight on April 28.

Messiah, like Muhammad Ali, is named religiously and from Louisville, Kentucky, and refuses to go down for the count easily.

Coincidence?

