Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 6, 2021

Top 10 Times John Wick Went Beast Mode

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:11s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Times John Wick Went Beast Mode
Top 10 Times John Wick Went Beast Mode

Don't mess with Baba Yaga.

For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3 where the one who you send to kill the boogeyman goes absolutely berserk.

Don't mess with Baba Yaga.

For this list, we’ll be looking at scenes from Chapter 1 to Chapter 3 where the one who you send to kill the boogeyman goes absolutely berserk.

Our countdown includes John Makes a Pencil Disappear, John vs.

Viggo Tarasov, Red Circle Nightclub Shootout, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage