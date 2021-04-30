Skip to main content
Friday, April 30, 2021

Friday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%.

Leading the group were shares of Artesian Resources, up about 2.6% and shares of The York Water Company up about 1.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Safe Bulkers, trading higher by about 8.1% and Navios Maritime Holdings, trading up by about 4.5% on Friday.

