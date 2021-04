Elliot Page Says He 'Collapsed' After 'Inception' Paris Premiere

Canadian actor Elliot Page sits down with Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+'s "The Oprah Conversation" to discuss the societal pressures he faced before coming out as transgender.

During the discussion, the 34-year-old star recalls the time he "collapsed" after being presented with feminine clothing options during the press tour for the 2010 film "Inception".