Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad

Protect your scalp while outdoors with this water-resistant hydro cap

Melin's Hydro Hat is lightweight and the perfect companion for all of your outdoor activities.

Protect your scalp from the heat while you chill by the pool or at the beach.

And don’t worry about it falling apart after a season — the materials are top quality, making a long-lasting cap!Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.